The churches, pubs, farms, schools and homes of Derwent and Ashopton were submerged in 1943, and what remains today is usually hidden beneath the surface of Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire's picturesque Upper Derwent Valley.

However, this summer’s heatwaves and the drought conditions created by the historically low rainfall means water levels are so low the wreckage of those once-thriving communities has once again been exposed, giving visitors a fascinating insight into the area’s past.

Dave Hodgkiss captured these great photos showing what remains of the lost villages, which could soon be hidden again, with heavy rain predicted in the region over coming days.

1. Stone columns It's hard to tell what these columns, usually hidden beneath the surface of Ladybower Reservoir, used to be.

2. Historic bridge Historically low rainfall has left the water levels at Ladybower Reservoir much lower than usual

3. Buildings destroyed One of the crumbling buildings which is usually hidden beneath the Ladybower Reservoir

4. Exposed Water levels at Ladybower Reservoir have dropped due to historically low rainfall