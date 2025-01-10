Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield University has confirmed it has no opening date for an £86m superlab after pausing the project due to a funding crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Teaching Laboratories scheme goes before Sheffield City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, January 14.

But even if it is approved, university chiefs say they will pause the start for a year and are unable to say when it will be complete. The original opening date was September 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield University Central Teaching Laboratories were planned to be ready for the start of the 2027 academic year. | Twelve Architects

The five-storey superlab on Upper Hanover Street is set to have two 300-student laboratories for the Faculty of Science, the Medical Teaching Unit, the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences and facilities for medicine, dentistry and health.

The one-year pause comes after the university revealed it was facing a £50m financial shortfall over the next two years, partly due to 2,200 fewer international students paying fees of up to £29,000-a-year.

A university spokesperson said the superlab remained a “strategic priority.”

They said: "The start of the project will be paused by one year, to be reviewed at regular intervals in the context of the university’s finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development of the CTL remains a strategic priority as in order to attract the best students in a range of subjects we need to offer modern, world-class facilities. This is simply a temporary pause."

A Sheffield City Council report states the need to remove eight mature trees is a “negative” but “following negotiation” the university has agreed to plant eigh street trees and 46 others in the proposed new pocket park and the wider university campus.

It concludes: “Overall, and taking account of the presumption in favour of sustainable development, it is concluded that the benefits outweigh the harm and conditional approval of planning permission is recommended.”