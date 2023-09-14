The university says it will be a new 'flagship building' for the city and will change how science is taught there

This image shows how a striking new landmark building planned on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre could look.

An artist's impression showing how the University of Sheffield's planned Central Teaching Laboratory building, on Upper Hanover Street, could look. Picture: University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield's new Central Teaching Laboratory (CTL) would be located on Upper Hanover Street, and a planning application is now expected by the end of the year after a three-month consultation period closed.

The university teamed up with Twelve Architects and BVN to design the centre, which it says will be a new 'flagship building' for the city, and it hopes to open the new site in September 2026.

The University of Sheffield's planned new Central Teaching Laboratory building, on Upper Hanover Street, could replace the dilapidated old Howarth building on Brook Hill, large parts of which are covered in scaffolding

It has said the new centre will change how science is taught at the university, with the vast majority of laboratory teaching taking place in the one building, which will feature a series of 'super-labs' alongside space for students and staff to 'interact, collaborate and learn'. An artist's impression appears to show a roof garden.

If approved, it could replace the University of Sheffield's Howarth (Chemistry West) building, which stands in the shadow of its iconic Arts Tower, on Brook Hill.