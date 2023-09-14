News you can trust since 1887
University of Sheffield Central Teaching Laboratory: Striking city landmark planned on Upper Hanover Street

The university says it will be a new 'flagship building' for the city and will change how science is taught there

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
This image shows how a striking new landmark building planned on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre could look.

An artist's impression showing how the University of Sheffield's planned Central Teaching Laboratory building, on Upper Hanover Street, could look. Picture: University of Sheffield
An artist's impression showing how the University of Sheffield's planned Central Teaching Laboratory building, on Upper Hanover Street, could look. Picture: University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield's new Central Teaching Laboratory (CTL) would be located on Upper Hanover Street, and a planning application is now expected by the end of the year after a three-month consultation period closed.

The university teamed up with Twelve Architects and BVN to design the centre, which it says will be a new 'flagship building' for the city, and it hopes to open the new site in September 2026.

The University of Sheffield's planned new Central Teaching Laboratory building, on Upper Hanover Street, could replace the dilapidated old Howarth building on Brook Hill, large parts of which are covered in scaffolding
The University of Sheffield's planned new Central Teaching Laboratory building, on Upper Hanover Street, could replace the dilapidated old Howarth building on Brook Hill, large parts of which are covered in scaffolding

It has said the new centre will change how science is taught at the university, with the vast majority of laboratory teaching taking place in the one building, which will feature a series of 'super-labs' alongside space for students and staff to 'interact, collaborate and learn'. An artist's impression appears to show a roof garden.

If approved, it could replace the University of Sheffield's Howarth (Chemistry West) building, which stands in the shadow of its iconic Arts Tower, on Brook Hill.

Much of the Howarth building is currently clad in scaffolding due to safety concerns about its ageing tile mosaics and such is the extent of the deterioration it could be demolished.

