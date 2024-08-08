Sheffield University: 'Super-lab' compared to demolished Eggbox town hall extension

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Aug 2024, 06:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans for a Sheffield University ‘super-lab’ have been submitted and the ‘brutalist’ appearance has divided opinion.

London-based Twelve Architects has designed the five-storey Central Teaching Laboratories building, with south facing windows angled down to minimise heat from the sun.

It would stand on Upper Hanover Street, overlooking the university tram stop to the front and The Harley pub to the rear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Central Teaching Laboratories would be over the road from the Harley pub on Glossop Road.The Central Teaching Laboratories would be over the road from the Harley pub on Glossop Road.
The Central Teaching Laboratories would be over the road from the Harley pub on Glossop Road. | Twelve Architects

The firm is also responsible for The Diamond, the university’s engineering faculty building on Broad Lane.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Computer generated images were shared on the Sheffield Rising X account and attracted mostly critical comments with some comparing it to Sheffield’s now demolished ‘Eggbox’ town hall extension and Barnsley’s now demolished market building.

Architect Paul Testa led the way, stating: “That’s pretty grim.”

Alfredsson said: “Another egg box?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Central Teaching Laboratories from Wes StreetThe Central Teaching Laboratories from Wes Street
The Central Teaching Laboratories from Wes Street | Twelve Architects

Neil Kemp added: “Worse than the egg box. Design summat decent eh?”

Nanny Jen said: “It isn’t exactly in keeping with the buildings around it though is it? Can it be made less… that shape?”

Steve Lee thought it looked like a “60's brutalist car park.”

The ‘super lab’ from the Brook Hill Roundabout directionThe ‘super lab’ from the Brook Hill Roundabout direction
The ‘super lab’ from the Brook Hill Roundabout direction | Twelve Architects

Some reflected on the supposed power of the university.

‘Behind the clouds it's lovely’ said: “This also destroys at least half a dozen mature trees on Hanover Way. But hey. It’s the university and they get what they want.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daryl Slinn said: “Totally out of context with the local area, sadly, but when does that ever matter? Such a shame.”

Mr Stott said: “This looks awful. Buildings never look better in reality than the original designs and these look terrible. It looks like the old market in Barnsley we have just knocked down. Think again would be my advice.”

Other descriptions included the words ugly, awful, hideous, dull and ‘a stinker’.

Central Teaching Laboratories from the rear with the Henderson's Relish building at left.Central Teaching Laboratories from the rear with the Henderson's Relish building at left.
Central Teaching Laboratories from the rear with the Henderson's Relish building at left. | Twelve Architects

But it did have some fans.

Peter Naldrett said: “Looks good.”

Kyle Emmerson said: “Nice, you can always trust university not to be boring.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edana-the-2nd added: “There's a lot of 'quirky & unique' Sheffield uni architecture in that area so I think it looks perfectly in keeping next to the Information Commons as it is, although my favourite building is the Diamond.”

The Diamond won architectural awards but in 2016 it was a runner-up in the ‘Carbuncle Cup’ for Worst New Building in the UK.

If approved, Central Teaching Labs is set to open in September 2027.

Related topics:SheffieldLondonTreesSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice