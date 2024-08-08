Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a Sheffield University ‘super-lab’ have been submitted and the ‘brutalist’ appearance has divided opinion.

London-based Twelve Architects has designed the five-storey Central Teaching Laboratories building, with south facing windows angled down to minimise heat from the sun.

It would stand on Upper Hanover Street, overlooking the university tram stop to the front and The Harley pub to the rear.

The Central Teaching Laboratories would be over the road from the Harley pub on Glossop Road. | Twelve Architects

The firm is also responsible for The Diamond, the university’s engineering faculty building on Broad Lane.

Computer generated images were shared on the Sheffield Rising X account and attracted mostly critical comments with some comparing it to Sheffield’s now demolished ‘Eggbox’ town hall extension and Barnsley’s now demolished market building.

Architect Paul Testa led the way, stating: “That’s pretty grim.”

Alfredsson said: “Another egg box?”

The Central Teaching Laboratories from Wes Street | Twelve Architects

Neil Kemp added: “Worse than the egg box. Design summat decent eh?”

Nanny Jen said: “It isn’t exactly in keeping with the buildings around it though is it? Can it be made less… that shape?”

Steve Lee thought it looked like a “60's brutalist car park.”

The ‘super lab’ from the Brook Hill Roundabout direction | Twelve Architects

Some reflected on the supposed power of the university.

‘Behind the clouds it's lovely’ said: “This also destroys at least half a dozen mature trees on Hanover Way. But hey. It’s the university and they get what they want.”

Daryl Slinn said: “Totally out of context with the local area, sadly, but when does that ever matter? Such a shame.”

Mr Stott said: “This looks awful. Buildings never look better in reality than the original designs and these look terrible. It looks like the old market in Barnsley we have just knocked down. Think again would be my advice.”

Other descriptions included the words ugly, awful, hideous, dull and ‘a stinker’.

Central Teaching Laboratories from the rear with the Henderson's Relish building at left. | Twelve Architects

But it did have some fans.

Peter Naldrett said: “Looks good.”

Kyle Emmerson said: “Nice, you can always trust university not to be boring.”

Edana-the-2nd added: “There's a lot of 'quirky & unique' Sheffield uni architecture in that area so I think it looks perfectly in keeping next to the Information Commons as it is, although my favourite building is the Diamond.”

The Diamond won architectural awards but in 2016 it was a runner-up in the ‘Carbuncle Cup’ for Worst New Building in the UK.

If approved, Central Teaching Labs is set to open in September 2027.