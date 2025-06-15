A teacher who felt like he had to give up on his career after suffering with long-Covid has been welcomed back into the profession, as the government pushes further recruitment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Leffler returned to teaching this January after leaving the profession in 2020.

At that time, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christopher caught the disease, which ended up developing into long-Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to his illness, he was off work for several months and despite attempts to return to the classroom he never felt physically fit enough.

As such he chose to give up on the career he’d wanted to pursue since he was a teenager and got involved in the admin, finance, marketing and the general day-to-day running of a start-up company alongside his brother.

The University of Sheffield PhD graduate said: “Teaching was something I’d considered as young as sixteen, and I did a variety of part-time jobs working with children and young people while at university, as well as delivering lectures and seminars during my PhD.

“I essentially got side-tracked by my love of research, but when that finished, it felt like a very natural transition to move into teaching. While I’d been considering a career in higher education, those jobs were hard to come by, and I increasingly came to realise that I could have a more powerful impact on young people’s lives by teaching at a far earlier stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Leffler says he is 'so happy' to be teaching again after taking a break from the profession in 2020. | Submit

“I found myself drawn to schools in disadvantaged areas, as I really felt they were places where I could make a significant difference.

“I was very happy at Woodfields [Academy], but, unfortunately, in October/November 2020, I contracted COVID-19 - though I attempted a phased return, it became increasingly apparent I wasn’t well enough to be in the classroom.”

While he says he ‘loved’ working with his brother, over the years he grew to feel something was missing.

“I found that I missed working with young people, and I really missed that sense of public service,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum is a nurse, my dad was in the RAF, and my grandparents included a vicar, a mental health nurse, and a carer.

“I think that tradition of looking after and supporting people runs really deep, and it was a strong pull to return.”

His ambitions to return were supported by a Department for Education’s (DfE) Return to Teaching Advisor (RTTA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advisors have been introduced as part of a wider DfE initiative and offer support and guidance to former teachers looking to re-enter the profession and adapt to the role after a break.

A report from the government branch found that people are continuing to return to teaching in state-funded school, with 17,274 teachers returning in 2024, the highest number since 2014/15.

Since January, Christopher has rekindled that spark and teaches French to pupils at Sheffield Park Academy, part of the United Learning academy trust.

“I’m so happy to be back in the classroom,” he said.

“Even when I have a bad day in the classroom, I can still draw satisfaction from knowing that I provided the students in my care with a safe and stimulating environment and being an adult who really cares about them and their wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine McKinnell, Schools Minister added: “Having the best and brightest teachers in our classrooms is fundamental in delivering excellence, everywhere for every child as part of our Plan for Change.

"The figures speak for themselves – more talented teachers, like Christopher, are returning to classrooms than at any point in the last ten years. This is great news and means we are making strong progress on our pledge to recruit an additional 6,500 teachers which will be vital to improving children's life chances and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“Our vision is to make teaching an established, attractive profession that talented people aspire to join and remain in. By bringing teaching back to the forefront of national life, we're ensuring every child has access to the education they deserve, regardless of their background or where they live."