Next year, Sheffield Children’s Hospital celebrates an incredible milestone - 150 years of delivering world-class care to children across our region and beyond.

And what better way to mark it than with a spectacular, once-in-a-generation event?

In summer 2026, the Pride of Yorkshire will see a breathtaking trail of 150 large lion and lioness sculptures - and 150 smaller cubs - pop up across Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.

It’s a free, family-friendly art trail designed to bring people together, celebrate our shared pride in Sheffield Children’s, and raise vital funds for its future.

Artist Tom J Newell with one of the first lion sculpture designs.

Each lion will be uniquely designed by professional artists before being auctioned off to support the life-changing work of Sheffield Children’s.

The smaller cubs will be adopted by schools, helping to inspire creativity and fundraising among young people.

After the incredible success of Bears of Sheffield, we wanted this campaign to go even further - uniting the whole of South Yorkshire behind a cause that touches so many lives.

Whether you’re a business sponsoring a sculpture, an artist bringing one to life, or a family planning your trail adventure, there’s a place for everyone in our Pride.

Following our launch event yesterday, we’re now inviting businesses, artists and schools to register their interest and be part of this landmark event.

Whether you’d like to sponsor a lion, submit a design, or adopt a cub for your school, we’d love to hear from you.

Head to www.prideofyorkshire.org for more information on how to get involved.

We’ve been blown away by the early enthusiasm and are proud to have the support of councils and partners across the region, including headline sponsor Loadhog Foundation, and, of course, our amazing charity supporters.

So roll on 2026! Let’s make history together and help shape the next 150 years of care at Sheffield Children’s.