Sheffield SEND services have become “unmanageable” and need urgent reform

Coun Toby Mallinson speaking at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's education, children and families policy committee, June 10, 2025. Picture: council webcast screenshot

The system supporting Sheffield children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has become “unmanageable” because of rising demand, an education leader has said.

A new SEND Manifesto that aims to tackle the issues was endorsed yesterday (June 10) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s children, education and families policy committee. Members heard that demand for services has been increasing year on year for a decade.

A report to the committee said that almost four in every 10 Sheffield children started Y1 in school without having achieved a good level of development aged five. This rose to seven out of 10 in some schools.

It added: “We also know that one in every 10 school-age children in Sheffield has a long-term, persistent speech, language and communication need (many with developmental or complex language disorders).

“In the most disadvantaged communities in the city, children are twice as likely to have language difficulties and as many as half will start school without the language they need.”

The report said that all parts of the system encompassing education, health and care services need to work together to bring the right resources together at the right time for the needs of individual children and families. This involves moving away from “an over-bureaucratic resource allocation system”.

Outcomes

The aim is also for services to become more accountable – have they delivered what they said they would, how well did they do and what have been the positive outcomes for children and families?

Stephen Betts, chief executive of Learn Sheffield, told councillors: “Unreformed, the SEND system has become unmanageable – we have to do something different. If we do what we’ve done, we will get what we’ve got.”

The school improvement partnership has been leading work on creating the SEND Manifesto, on behalf of the city council. Mr Betts said that the manifesto is the launch tool for a strategy being introduced in September.

He said that the SEND system must be improved quickly but over time change must also take place in order that interventions are made far earlier in order to ensure that small problems don’t become big problems. That can happen when children are left waiting for the services they need.

Committee chair Coun Dawn Dale said healthy child development has been talked about for decades and wanted to know what has changed about the system of measuring children’s development.

Milestone

She was told that the problem is that different professionals use different measures to assess children’s needs and development. The aim is to get everyone using the same system in order that they can collectively agree what would have the biggest impact earlier in a child’s life, rather than waiting for them to reach a milestone.

Coun Toby Mallinson, who is a retired teacher, said: “The biggest part of the SEND crisis is the oppressive nature of the schools system, the drive for academic results all anything else, which drives down the ‘inclusability’ of schools because they are just obsessed with results and, as you say, Ofsted don’t look much beyond that.”

He said the issue has been intensified by a “myriad of employers” in schools.

Mr Betts said the manifesto states that this work cannot wait for changes in the system and they must work with what they have.

He said it wasn’t difficult to get people’s attention as “it’s a burning platform for all concerned”.