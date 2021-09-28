Finance For Enterprise is sponsoring the event to honour the business owners who have survived ‘unprecdented challenges’ in the pandemic - and the work of its team in helping them.

The Star Small Business Awards champion the small but exciting companies doing mighty things in our economy.

Paula Foreman, operations manager, Finance For Enterprise.

The awards ceremony is at Whirlowbrook Hal, Sheffield, tomorrow.

Paula Foreman, operations manager, Finance For Enterprise, said: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 many business owners have faced unprecedented challenges. Our team worked tirelessly to help support businesses and it has fascinated me just how many of those companies seized fresh opportunities when facing adversity, enabling them to lay the foundations for a brighter future.

Finance for Enterprise.

“SMEs play a vital role in helping to shape the regional economy and this year’s event isn’t simply about celebrating success but reflecting on the resilience of South Yorkshire’s business community.

“We are proud to be supporting this event, the whole Finance For Enterprise team can’t wait to get back to real life awards, where entrepreneurs from across South Yorkshire can come together, celebrate their success “

Finance For Enterprise provides tailored business loans up to £250,000 aimed at supporting SMEs in Yorkshire, the Humber, Lincolnshire and the North Midlands.

The company is a delivery partner for Start Up Loans UK and acts as fund manager for the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

Sponsor Jillian Thomas, of Future Life Wealth Management.

The awards are also supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Finance for Enterprise.

Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, is headline sponsor.

THE SHORTLIST

Innovation

Yvonne Asquith of Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

Kit Locker

The Curve

Manufacturing & Construction

To be announced at the awards ceremony

Social Responsibility

Horizon Lets

Rachel Flintoft of Banner Jones Solicitors.

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

People Development & Training

Etico Skills

Plan.Grow.Do

Growth in Adversity

Let's Verbalise

Nuëcø Group

Patriot Games

Verus Recruitment Partners

Environmental Impact

All Seasons Interiors

BIDBI

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

Small Stuff UK

New Business of the Year

Just JimJams

Plan.Grow.Do

The Curve

The Suited Baker

Up North Cabinet Makers

Professional Services

Horizon Lets

Plan.Grow.Do

Unravel Support Ltd

Vivid Creative

Customer Service

Global Windows

James Retail

Just JimJams

Patriot Games

Resolve

Entrepreneur

Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited

Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery

Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams

Retailer of the Year

James Retail

Miss Samantha's Vintage

Patriot Games

Hospitality

Come a Casa

Marmadukes

The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd

Varanasi Inn

Family Business

Molly’s Café

Roses Bakery

Varanasi Inn

Future Life Wealth Management.

The Star Small Business Awards.

Launchpad programme manager Anna Smith: “It has been refreshing to see how many people have responded to the challenges posed by some of the most difficult trading conditions for many years."

Launchpad

Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.