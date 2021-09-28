The Star Small Business Awards – funder celebrates firms for laying foundations for brighter future
Resilient small firms that have laid the foundations for a brighter future are being celebrated by a specialist funder at The Star Small Business Awards.
Finance For Enterprise is sponsoring the event to honour the business owners who have survived ‘unprecdented challenges’ in the pandemic - and the work of its team in helping them.
The Star Small Business Awards champion the small but exciting companies doing mighty things in our economy.
The awards ceremony is at Whirlowbrook Hal, Sheffield, tomorrow.
Paula Foreman, operations manager, Finance For Enterprise, said: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 many business owners have faced unprecedented challenges. Our team worked tirelessly to help support businesses and it has fascinated me just how many of those companies seized fresh opportunities when facing adversity, enabling them to lay the foundations for a brighter future.
“SMEs play a vital role in helping to shape the regional economy and this year’s event isn’t simply about celebrating success but reflecting on the resilience of South Yorkshire’s business community.
“We are proud to be supporting this event, the whole Finance For Enterprise team can’t wait to get back to real life awards, where entrepreneurs from across South Yorkshire can come together, celebrate their success “
Finance For Enterprise provides tailored business loans up to £250,000 aimed at supporting SMEs in Yorkshire, the Humber, Lincolnshire and the North Midlands.
The company is a delivery partner for Start Up Loans UK and acts as fund manager for the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.
Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, is headline sponsor.