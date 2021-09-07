The trio had the pleasure of spending time reading entries from dozens of Sheffield firms doing amazing things.

But then it was down to business - and at a virtual meeting they got on with the unenviable task of drawing up a short list.

The judges were Jillian Thomas of Future Life Wealth Management, Yvonne Asquith of Business Sheffield and Rachel Flintoft of Banner Jones.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star Small Business Awards.

The awards honour the small but beautiful, dynamic and exciting companies doing mighty things in our economy.

The contest is headlined by Business Sheffield and supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad and Finance for Enterprise.

On judging the New Business category, Jillian Thomas said: “In a really desperate time there has been an incredible response from these businesses in creating something special. There’s never a good time but starting during a pandemic takes courage.”

About one of the Technology entrants, Yvonne Asquith commented: “On digital adoption, they have absolutely nailed it. But they haven’t rested on their laurels. They could have won in other categories.”

Yvonne Asquith of Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

A winners’ ceremony will take place on Wednesday September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield. The Star Small Business Awards were launched in 2018.

THE SHORTLIST

Innovation

Kit Locker

Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

The Curve

Manufacturing & Construction

To be announced at the awards ceremony

Social Responsibility

Sponsor Jillian Thomas, of Future Life Wealth Management.

Horizon Lets

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

People Development & Training

Etico Skills

Plan.Grow.Do

Growth in Adversity

Future Life Wealth Management.

Let's Verbalise

Nuëcø Group

Patriot Games

Verus Recruitment Partners

Environmental Impact

All Seasons Interiors

BIDBI

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

Small Stuff UK

New Business of the Year

Just JimJams

Plan.Grow.Do

The Curve

The Suited Baker

Up North Cabinet Makers

Professional Services

Horizon Lets

Plan.Grow.Do

Unravel Support Ltd

Vivid Creative

Customer Service

Global Windows

James Retail

Just JimJams

Patriot Games

Resolve

Entrepreneur

Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited

Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery

Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams

Retailer of the Year

James Retail

Miss Samantha's Vintage

Patriot Games

Hospitality

Come a Casa

Marmadukes

The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd

Varanasi Inn

Family Business

Molly’s Café

Roses Bakery

Varanasi Inn

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.

Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Rachel Flintoft of Banner Jones Solicitors.

Banner Jones Solicitors.

Launchpad