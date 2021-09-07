The Star's Small Business Awards judges were unanimous - the entries were fantastic
The judges in the Star Small Business Awards all agreed it was a privilege to do the job.
The trio had the pleasure of spending time reading entries from dozens of Sheffield firms doing amazing things.
But then it was down to business - and at a virtual meeting they got on with the unenviable task of drawing up a short list.
The judges were Jillian Thomas of Future Life Wealth Management, Yvonne Asquith of Business Sheffield and Rachel Flintoft of Banner Jones.
The awards honour the small but beautiful, dynamic and exciting companies doing mighty things in our economy.
The contest is headlined by Business Sheffield and supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad and Finance for Enterprise.
On judging the New Business category, Jillian Thomas said: “In a really desperate time there has been an incredible response from these businesses in creating something special. There’s never a good time but starting during a pandemic takes courage.”
About one of the Technology entrants, Yvonne Asquith commented: “On digital adoption, they have absolutely nailed it. But they haven’t rested on their laurels. They could have won in other categories.”
A winners’ ceremony will take place on Wednesday September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield. The Star Small Business Awards were launched in 2018.
THE SHORTLIST
Innovation
Kit Locker
The Curve
Manufacturing & Construction
To be announced at the awards ceremony
Social Responsibility
Horizon Lets
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
People Development & Training
Etico Skills
Plan.Grow.Do
Growth in Adversity
Let's Verbalise
Nuëcø Group
Patriot Games
Verus Recruitment Partners
Environmental Impact
All Seasons Interiors
BIDBI
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
Small Stuff UK
New Business of the Year
Just JimJams
Plan.Grow.Do
The Curve
The Suited Baker
Up North Cabinet Makers
Professional Services
Horizon Lets
Plan.Grow.Do
Unravel Support Ltd
Vivid Creative
Customer Service
Global Windows
James Retail
Just JimJams
Patriot Games
Resolve
Entrepreneur
Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited
Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery
Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams
Retailer of the Year
James Retail
Miss Samantha's Vintage
Patriot Games
Hospitality
Come a Casa
Marmadukes
The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd
Varanasi Inn
Family Business
Molly’s Café
Roses Bakery
Varanasi Inn