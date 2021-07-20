Jillian Thomas, managing director of Future Life Wealth Management.

Jillian Thomas said she was proud to sponsor the professional services category to recognise the impact of good advisers and mentors.

The awards honour the small but beautiful, dynamic and exciting companies doing mighty things in our economy.

The event is headlined by Business Sheffield and supported by sponsors Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad and Finance for Enterprise.

Future Life Wealth Management

Enter here: https://www.sheffieldsmallbusiness.co.uk/ The closing date is Thursday 5th August.

Jillian, managing director of Future Life Wealth Management, said: “I know from a personal perspective the benefit of having good professional services around you giving sound and continuous advice.

“The feeling of having a trusted mentor who can listen and challenge as a critical friend is essential. With the client central to the advice process, with input from solicitors, financial planners and accountants, the framework is conducive to securing the best outcome and ideas for the client for the immediate and long term goals and requirements.

“The correct advice adds value to the individual, company and the region's GDP.”

The Star Small Business Awards 2021

There are 14 categories open to firms with fewer than 50 employees and less than £10m turnover:

Retailer of the YearFocuses on retailers in the area, large or small, that excel in their field. If your business is an online shop, your registered business address should be within the business awards catchment area.

Growth in AdversityThe past 12 months rocked our community and economic foundation. Many organisations took the opportunity to make exceptional changes, which for many allowed their business to remain viable and open to their target audience and for others helped to support the NHS. We will reward the business that best describes their response to the crisis.

Hospitality AwardOpen to any restaurant, hotel, café or pub. We are looking for an organisation in this sector that excels in their field.

Business Sheffield is part of Sheffield City Council

Environmental Impact AwardMore and more businesses are employing sustainable practices to improve business performance. This award calls for businesses that show how they have lowered their carbon footprint and made a positive impact on the environment.

New BusinessThis category is open to businesses that have been operating less than three years as of September 2021 and have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business.

Customer ServiceAwarded to the company that puts customers at the forefront of their business. They will go above and beyond to provide the best customer service possible with ways to accurately measure customer satisfaction.

Manufacturing and ConstructionThis award will go to a small manufacturing or construction business that demonstrates a modern, efficient and innovative approach to operating within the sector.

Law firm Banner Jones.

InnovationThe winning business will have identified a need for a new and innovative idea to create a competitive advantage within their sector. The idea could be something that increases productivity, saves on costs or develops the brand etc.

People Development and TrainingFor businesses which are passionate about the development of their staff and implement schemes to enhance the efficiency of the workforce. This training and development will positively affect the success of the business through low staff turnover, or improved customer service.

TechnologyIn this category, we are seeking a winner who harnesses technology to give their firm the edge. They are leaders, and not followers, in the technological arena. They truly understand how the world of business has changed in the 21st century.

Entrepreneur AwardThis award will recognise the achievements of an individual that had made an outstanding contribution to their business and industry through dedication and hard work.

Professional Services AwardThis award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. We want to hear about your business and what measures you undertook to continue with your services to the community during the pandemic. There is no definitive list of occupations, but examples include accountants, architect, dentists, engineering, healthcare, law, IT, investment and finance and training

Social ResponsibilityMore and more businesses are employing sustainable practices to improve business performance. This award calls for businesses that show commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Finance for Enterprise.

Family BusinessOpen to any small business in Sheffield that is family run. This award celebrates the diversity of family firms and ways in which they bring their family nature and values into building a successful business.

We invite you to put your entries forward and hopefully join the celebration of what has been a very challenging time at an awards ceremony on September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall Hotel, Sheffield.

Simply visit the event website and click the ‘enter now’ button - https://www.sheffieldsmallbusiness.co.uk/ Closing date for entries is Thursday, August 5.