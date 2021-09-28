Exciting new video shows £480m Heart of the City development in Sheffield finished

An exciting new video explores a £480m development in Sheffield city centre from the air.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:46 pm

‘Heart of the City Flythrough’ zooms and soars over gleaming buildings and swoops down to street level on a tour of how the area will look when finished.

BUSINESS: £50m nuclear fusion facility opens in Sheffield

Much of it is a building site today, but the video starts with a block that is finished: Grosvenor House on Pinstone Street, which is occupied by HSBC.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

The Radisson Blu hotel is under construction.

It then shows the Isaac Building, home to the Pepperpot, and Burgess, Athol, Laycock and Telephone houses, which it states will all be complete this year.

Read More

Read More
Sales boom at Sheffield turkey farm amid warnings Christmas could be cancelled d...

The forthcoming Radisson Blu hotel is next, then the Gaumont building on Barker’s Pool and on to Cambridge Street - home to Leah’s Yard, the Cambridge Street Collective food hall and new developments The Combhouse, Elshaw House and Coalpit Yard. Cutler’s Place, Carlise House, Stirring’s Place, Pound’s Park and Kangaroo Works are also shown.

LATEST: Sheffield road closures could be gone by Christmas

Pound's Park.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.

Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Looking down Charles Street.