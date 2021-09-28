‘Heart of the City Flythrough’ zooms and soars over gleaming buildings and swoops down to street level on a tour of how the area will look when finished.

Much of it is a building site today, but the video starts with a block that is finished: Grosvenor House on Pinstone Street, which is occupied by HSBC.

The Radisson Blu hotel is under construction.

It then shows the Isaac Building, home to the Pepperpot, and Burgess, Athol, Laycock and Telephone houses, which it states will all be complete this year.

The forthcoming Radisson Blu hotel is next, then the Gaumont building on Barker’s Pool and on to Cambridge Street - home to Leah’s Yard, the Cambridge Street Collective food hall and new developments The Combhouse, Elshaw House and Coalpit Yard. Cutler’s Place, Carlise House, Stirring’s Place, Pound’s Park and Kangaroo Works are also shown.

Pound's Park.

