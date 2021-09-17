The Star Small Business Awards – specialist advisers celebrate city's best
A specialist business team has been busier than ever helping Sheffield firms survive and recover from the pandemic - now it is celebrating them.
Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, is headline sponsor of The Star’s Small Business Awards.
It comes after the team helped thousands of firms access grants and understand guidance during the pandemic.
Yvonne Asquith, head of Business Sheffield, said: “It is an honour to support the Sheffield Small Business Awards.
“Playing our part in the local business community and recognising what businesses have had to go through to adapt and survive is at the heart of everything we do at Business Sheffield. We look forward to celebrating all the worthy winners and nominees.”
Six business information officers - experts in finance, hospitality and retail - have been out and about throughout the crisis. Despite being busier than ever they are still available for drop in support.
Meanwhile, specialist growth advisers are helping businesses survive and recover. They also work longer term on growth, productivity, tech adoption and job creation.
And Business Sheffield has created a support programme featuring on demand webinars (includes critical opening up messages, cashflow support, keeping your workplace safe), a workshop programme delivered by industry experts and tech workshops.
The awards are also supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad and Finance for Enterprise.
The ceremony is on Wednesday September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield.
THE SHORTLIST
Innovation
Kit Locker
The Curve
Manufacturing & Construction
To be announced at the awards ceremony
Social Responsibility
Horizon Lets
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
People Development & Training
Etico Skills
Plan.Grow.Do
Growth in Adversity
Let's Verbalise
Nuëcø Group
Patriot Games
Verus Recruitment Partners
Environmental Impact
All Seasons Interiors
BIDBI
Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
Small Stuff UK
New Business of the Year
Just JimJams
Plan.Grow.Do
The Curve
The Suited Baker
Up North Cabinet Makers
Professional Services
Horizon Lets
Plan.Grow.Do
Unravel Support Ltd
Vivid Creative
Customer Service
Global Windows
James Retail
Just JimJams
Patriot Games
Resolve
Entrepreneur
Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited
Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery
Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams
Retailer of the Year
James Retail
Miss Samantha's Vintage
Patriot Games
Hospitality
Come a Casa
Marmadukes
The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd
Varanasi Inn
Family Business
Molly’s Café
Roses Bakery
Varanasi Inn