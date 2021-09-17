Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, is headline sponsor of The Star’s Small Business Awards.

It comes after the team helped thousands of firms access grants and understand guidance during the pandemic.

Yvonne Asquith, head of Business Sheffield, said: “It is an honour to support the Sheffield Small Business Awards.

The Star Small Business Awards.

“Playing our part in the local business community and recognising what businesses have had to go through to adapt and survive is at the heart of everything we do at Business Sheffield. We look forward to celebrating all the worthy winners and nominees.”

Six business information officers - experts in finance, hospitality and retail - have been out and about throughout the crisis. Despite being busier than ever they are still available for drop in support.

Meanwhile, specialist growth advisers are helping businesses survive and recover. They also work longer term on growth, productivity, tech adoption and job creation.

And Business Sheffield has created a support programme featuring on demand webinars (includes critical opening up messages, cashflow support, keeping your workplace safe), a workshop programme delivered by industry experts and tech workshops.

Yvonne Asquith of Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

The awards are also supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad and Finance for Enterprise.

The ceremony is on Wednesday September 29 at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield.

THE SHORTLIST

Innovation

Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council.

Kit Locker

The Curve

Manufacturing & Construction

To be announced at the awards ceremony

Sponsor Jillian Thomas, of Future Life Wealth Management.

Social Responsibility

Horizon Lets

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

People Development & Training

Etico Skills

Plan.Grow.Do

Future Life Wealth Management.

Growth in Adversity

Let's Verbalise

Nuëcø Group

Patriot Games

Verus Recruitment Partners

Environmental Impact

All Seasons Interiors

BIDBI

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

Small Stuff UK

New Business of the Year

Just JimJams

Plan.Grow.Do

The Curve

The Suited Baker

Up North Cabinet Makers

Professional Services

Horizon Lets

Plan.Grow.Do

Unravel Support Ltd

Vivid Creative

Customer Service

Global Windows

James Retail

Just JimJams

Patriot Games

Resolve

Entrepreneur

Debbie Whitehead - Clear Quality Limited

Jessica Flinn – Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery

Sarah Mckeown - Just JimJams

Retailer of the Year

James Retail

Miss Samantha's Vintage

Patriot Games

Hospitality

Come a Casa

Marmadukes

The Sheffield Brewery Company Ltd

Varanasi Inn

Family Business

Molly’s Café

Roses Bakery

Varanasi Inn

Rachel Flintoft of Banner Jones Solicitors.

Banner Jones Solicitors.

Launchpad