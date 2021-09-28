Curvalux has signed a deal with Globe Telecom after successful trials of its systems which ‘broadcast’ the internet from telecoms towers.

In the Philippines, more than 40 million people still have no access to the Internet, some 36 per cent of the total population.

Curvalux is based in the Electric Works on Sheaf Street.

Richard Pak, Curvalux CEO, added: “Curvalux is able to transform the lives of families and businesses across the Philippines by improving their Internet connectivity and enabling them to become part of the world’s digitally based economy.

“There are so many other countries around the world facing similar issues, with millions of people living in remote areas without adequate telecoms infrastructure. These are often areas where those on lower incomes reside – the very people who cannot afford broadband connectivity via more traditional telecoms solutions.”

Curvalux is also working on similar ‘proof of concept’ projects around the world, including remote locations in Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia. Other trials are set to be launched over the forthcoming months in the UK, US, Canada, Nepal, South Africa, Brazil, India, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru and Russia.

The firm employs 15 at the Electric Works on Sheaf Street. It is planning a £20m factory close to the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Rotherham, set to create 200 jobs.

Last year, it accepted an £8m grant from the taxpayer from the Sheffield City Region to set up shop in South Yorkshire.

