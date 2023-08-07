The former Argos store on Angel Street is to be transformed into a leisure venue.

A major new bowling and entertainment complex in Sheffield city centre could open at the end of this year - and create 50 jobs.

Bosses at Ten Entertainment have shared their ambitions for the huge former Argos store on Angel Street after submitting plans for a a bowling alley, laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke, restaurant and bar.

The former Argos on Angel Street, Sheffield.

A spokesman said: “Ten Entertainment is excited to be opening in Sheffield, most likely at the end of 2023 or Quarter 1 2024. Whilst the investment will not be disclosed you can be assured that it is a significant sum which will deliver a state-of-the-art venue and a great experience for our guests.

“It will bring a good number of jobs to Sheffield, approximately 50 people. Sheffield is a city that Ten has wanted to operate in for a long time and now we have the perfect site in Angel Street which has excellent transport links and is close to Hallam University”.

Tenpin Ltd, part of Bedford-based Ten Entertainment Group, has submitted plans to Sheffield City Council but workers are already busy on site.