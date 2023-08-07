A major new bowling and entertainment complex in Sheffield city centre could open at the end of this year - and create 50 jobs.
Bosses at Ten Entertainment have shared their ambitions for the huge former Argos store on Angel Street after submitting plans for a a bowling alley, laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke, restaurant and bar.
A spokesman said: “Ten Entertainment is excited to be opening in Sheffield, most likely at the end of 2023 or Quarter 1 2024. Whilst the investment will not be disclosed you can be assured that it is a significant sum which will deliver a state-of-the-art venue and a great experience for our guests.
“It will bring a good number of jobs to Sheffield, approximately 50 people. Sheffield is a city that Ten has wanted to operate in for a long time and now we have the perfect site in Angel Street which has excellent transport links and is close to Hallam University”.
Tenpin Ltd, part of Bedford-based Ten Entertainment Group, has submitted plans to Sheffield City Council but workers are already busy on site.
Sheffield already has ten pin bowling venues at Lane 7 on Matilda Street, just off The Moor, and Clubhouse in Meadowhall. The application follows a string of entertainment-focused venues in the city centre including Boom Battle Bar, Roxy Ball Room, Billy Big Balls and Glory Holes.