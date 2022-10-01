Billy Big Balls Sheffield: New adult ball pit bar takes over former Players Bar on West Street
With a rise in the popularity of game and activity bars in Sheffield, another – with a difference – has opened its doors in the city.
Billy Big Balls on West Street has a giant ball pit similar to those seen in children’s play centres, where revellers on nights out can chill out or take a selfie or two.
The rules state that up to 20 people at a time can enter the ball pit but they must not be drunk and must not throw the balls.
One rule reads: “No jumping, diving or bombing. It’s not deep and you’re an adult.”
The bar also offers beer pong, plus two for one cocktail deals on Fridays and Saturdays.
It has opened in the former Players Bar, which was a staple on nights out in Sheffield city centre for 14 years.
The bar called last orders for the final time over the August Bank Holiday weekend.