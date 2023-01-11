Nando’s restaurant and Boom Battle Bar are the only firms still trading in the same building as The Light cinema on The Moor in Sheffield.

They are surrounded by large empty units including Pizza Express, The Confessional and Dough & Co. Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen were also based in the centre, signs show. The closures come amid tough times on the high street due to the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

Nando’s is an Afro-Portuguese chain famous for flame-grilled chicken in spicy chilli sauce. Boom Battle Bar opened in July following a £1m revamp and offers axe throwing, baseball batting cage, ‘beer pong’ and ice curling.

A spokesperson for the bar previously said that ‘north of £1 million’ is to be spend on the venue, which will create 40 jobs, combining a ‘premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming.’ Rival games bar Roxy Ballroom opened a stone’s throw away across Charter Square in August.

The Confessional appears to have closed. Its phone is disconnected, Facebook page removed and website deactivated.

Dough&Co closed suddenly in December, with staff claiming they are owed money.

Pizza Express was based in the complex.

The centre advertises venues which have closed.

The complex has two venues left.

