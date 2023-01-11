They are surrounded by large empty units including Pizza Express, The Confessional and Dough & Co. Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen were also based in the centre, signs show. The closures come amid tough times on the high street due to the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.
Nando’s is an Afro-Portuguese chain famous for flame-grilled chicken in spicy chilli sauce. Boom Battle Bar opened in July following a £1m revamp and offers axe throwing, baseball batting cage, ‘beer pong’ and ice curling.
A spokesperson for the bar previously said that ‘north of £1 million’ is to be spend on the venue, which will create 40 jobs, combining a ‘premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming.’ Rival games bar Roxy Ballroom opened a stone’s throw away across Charter Square in August.