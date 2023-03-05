Sheffield’s best new sports and activity bars including Clubhouse at Meadowhall

Sheffield’s thriving food and drink scene continues to boom with the opening of many ‘activity-themed’ venues and sports bars that are giving a new take on nights out in the city.

A new late-night bar described as a ‘competitive socialising experience’ opened last week at Meadowhall. Clubhouse on Lower Park Lane offers bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, as well as cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates.

Images show bowling alleys, a crazy golf course, dart boards and pool tables, all lit by moody downlights. Bosses say the venue has created 40 jobs following a £1 million investment into the site. The bar, in the former Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker shop, is the first licensed, late-night premises on Park Lane.

Jack Pendlebury, Director at Clubhouse, said: “We’re so excited to see our vision come to life and finally open the doors after all our hard work. We couldn’t have picked a better location than Meadowhall to launch our new venture, and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces to experience everything we have to offer. We are also looking to grow our team to help us deliver an unforgettable experience for all our customers and we’d encourage anyone with a passion for hospitality to get in touch.”

Clubhouse in Meadowhall has opened its doors.

Also opening last week was Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen at Hillsborough Barracks.

The venue had briefly opened over the FIFA World Cup and Christmas, but it has now opened its doors for good after teaming up with YUZU Street Food, which specialises in Asian-inspired fusion dishes. The bar offers a range of spirits and beers and ciders on tap, including Peroni, Grolsch, Meantime, Asahi, and Cornish Orchards, and Kopparberg.

You can also play American pool and and the shuffleboard.

Both venues come hot on the heels of previous bars offering the chance to play activities and bar games that opened their doors last year.

Inside Monkey Club in Hillsborough.

Billy Big Balls has been a popular place for revellers since it opened inside the former Players Bar on West Street last Autumn.

The unique venue has a giant ball pit similar to those seen in children’s play centres that adults can enjoy.

Also last year an ‘adult-themed’ mini golf venue called Golf Fang opened in John Street, Highfield, with the aim of combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes, which include a set that mimics a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

Revellers can also party the night away at Roxy Ball Room in Wellington Street that includes beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.