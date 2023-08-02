News you can trust since 1887
Tenpin Sheffield: Major bowling, karaoke and laser tag complex set to open on Angel Street

The former Argos store on Angel Street is to be transformed into a leisure venue.

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

A major new bowling and entertainment complex is set to open in Sheffield in a huge boost for the city centre.

The former Argos on Angel Street is set to be converted into a bowling alley, laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke, restaurant and bar.

Tenpin has 49 venues and wants to open in SheffieldTenpin has 49 venues and wants to open in Sheffield
Tenpin has 49 venues and wants to open in Sheffield
Tenpin Ltd, part of Bedford-based Ten Entertainment Group, has submitted plans to Sheffield City Council and applied for a licence, but workers are already on site.

The firm has 49 sites in the UK, including in Leeds, Doncaster and Castleford, with more than 1,100 bowling lanes.

The former Argos on Angel Street, Sheffield.
The former Argos on Angel Street, Sheffield.

It also boasts the UK’s first ‘Hyperbowling’ experience, Sector 7 laser arenas, Houdini’s escape rooms, karaoke, state-of-the-art arcades, American pool tables, table tennis, soft play and a ‘great food and drink offering’.

Sheffield already has ten pin bowling venues at Lane 7 on Matilda Street, just off The Moor, and Clubhouse in Meadowhall. 

The application follows a string of entertainment-focused venues in the city centre including Boom Battle Bar, Roxy Ball Room, Billy Big Balls and Glory Holes.

