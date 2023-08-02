The former Argos store on Angel Street is to be transformed into a leisure venue.

A major new bowling and entertainment complex is set to open in Sheffield in a huge boost for the city centre.

The former Argos on Angel Street is set to be converted into a bowling alley, laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke, restaurant and bar.

Tenpin has 49 venues and wants to open in Sheffield

Tenpin Ltd, part of Bedford-based Ten Entertainment Group, has submitted plans to Sheffield City Council and applied for a licence, but workers are already on site.

The firm has 49 sites in the UK, including in Leeds, Doncaster and Castleford, with more than 1,100 bowling lanes.

The former Argos on Angel Street, Sheffield.

It also boasts the UK’s first ‘Hyperbowling’ experience, Sector 7 laser arenas, Houdini’s escape rooms, karaoke, state-of-the-art arcades, American pool tables, table tennis, soft play and a ‘great food and drink offering’.

Sheffield already has ten pin bowling venues at Lane 7 on Matilda Street, just off The Moor, and Clubhouse in Meadowhall.

