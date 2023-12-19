A customer said she paid £2,700 cash for a suite in May which had not been delivered

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raided a sofa shop in Sheffield.

Officers attended Sofalux at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre today and detained a 46-year-old man, South Yorkshire Police said. He remains in police custody.

A spokesman for Crystal Peaks said they had reported complaints from customers to Trading Standards and "other relevant authorities".

He added: "We are aware of ongoing investigations into the company’s activities and would strongly advise any customers who have failed to receive orders or who have other complaints to contact Trading Standards without delay."

The shop ceased trading on Tuesday, December 12, he added.

Customer Pamela Binns, of Birley, said she paid £2,700 cash for a suite in May which has not been delivered.

When she enquired about delivery in August she was given a new date, she said. When that passed they were given a third date of November 27. But she then found the shop locked up.

She said she rang the police fraud squad. An officer was due to attend her house today and said she was one of 10 other customers.

She said: "They (the shop) would only take cash and have been fobbing me off ever since."

The Star contacted Sofalux and spoke to a man who said his name was Jay Atkinson and he had been the manager for four months.

He said he was unaware of the arrest. Orders would be fulfilled and delays were due to "weight of demand," he said.

He added: "This is an issue affecting several other retailers. It's due to the weight of demand."