The new year is set to bring new stops to a bus service, providing a “lifeline” for residents in Rother Valley.

The 27 service, which connected Rotherham and the Crystal Peaks shopping centre, was cancelled as part of a raft of changes last year that left residents in ‘uproar’.

At a transport advisory group meeting earlier this year, councillor Lindsay Pitchley, who represents Aughton and Swallownest on Rotherham Council, said that residents had asked if the service could be reinstated.

Nathan Broadhead, partnership and development manager at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, revealed that while the bus service could not be reinstated, they were looking at the option of re-routing existing services to serve Crystal Peaks and Swallownest/Aston area.

TM Travel's 26/26a bus service will start to serve Aston, Aughton and Swallownest in the new year.

It has now been confirmed by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority that from Monday January 8 2024, the route for services 26 and 26a, which runs from Crystal Peaks to Woodall, will be changing to incorporate Swallownest and Aston in South Rotherham and Sothall in south-east Sheffield, reinstating links to Crystal Peaks.

Journeys will no longer duplicate the 120 route between Crystal Peaks and Halfway to allow it instead to cover Hartland Avenue. Until the new services start, SYMCA is providing free Community Transport travel for those in the Sothall estate who currently have no bus service.

Journeys on service 26 between Killamarsh and Crystal Peaks will be reduced to two-hourly. Alternative links are available.

Journeys between Swallownest/Aston and Crystal Peaks will be reintroduced every two hours, replacing journeys lost when First South Yorkshire withdrew service 27 in October 2022.

The route will run direct through Swallownest. Journeys from South Rotherham to Killamarsh will be reduced to every two hours. All south Rotherham villages will continue to be served as now.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, set up a campaign with residents to highlight the ‘abysmal’ bus service in the area. He has called the result “a step in the right direction”.