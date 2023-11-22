"Not a patch on the Trafford Centre" one reader said

A survey that found Meadowhall is officially the second best shopping centre in the UK has been met with suspicion in Sheffield.

With 12,000 free parking spaces, more than 267 stores and restaurants, and an area of 1,500,000 sq ft, the centre is second only to Bluewater in Kent, according to online car buying website cinch.

The Metrocentre in Gateshead is third, Lakeside in Thurrock, Essex, is fourth and the Trafford Centre in Manchester is fifth. Leeds does not feature in the top 20.

Westfield in Shepherd's Bush, London, has the most stores and eateries - 391 - but 'only' 6,089 parking spaces, pushing it down to seventh place.

On The Star’s Facebook page readers revealed their favourite shopping centre, while others saw it as a chance to pass judgement on the sector as a whole.

Claire Turton-Hanby: “Trafford puts Meadowhall to absolute shame at Christmas.”

Neil Richards: “Not a patch on the Trafford Centre.”

Robert Richardson: “On what planet? its not even the second best one in South Yorkshire.”

Trevor Webster: “In my opinion Crystal Peaks is number one.”

Mark Russell was unimpressed by the choice at Meadowhall: “If all you want are phones and trainers it’s perfect.”

Daniel Sayles: “Last time I went it was just loads of mobile phone shops so not been in a few years now.”

Olivia Smith is not a fan of shopping centres: “That’s like the second best headache, or the second best bout of flu. Shopping centres are a pain in the (chosen area of the anatomy) But each to their own.”