Poundland: Discounter hires almost 1,000 wilko staff with more to come
"We know we’ve made a big difference to hundreds of people"
Poundland has hired nearly 1,000 wilko staff and opened 64 former stores, including in Sheffield, bosses say.
The discounter says it recruited 962 wilko workers after the homeware chain collapsed with the loss of 12,000 jobs in October.
Eight worked at wilko on Bradfield Road in Hillsborough and transferred when it reopened as Poundland.
It has also taken on former stores in Wombwell, Barnsley, and Retford near Doncaster.
But Sheffield’s four other wilkos remain empty, at Meadowhall, Haymarket in the city centre, Crystal Peaks and St James Retail Park, Norton.
Simon Wells, people director at Poundland, said they planned to take on more former wilkos and staff.
He said: “We know by keeping our promise to re-open former wilko stores in such numbers, and at such pace, we’ve made a big difference to hundreds of people.
“We’re incredibly proud that so many team members have now chosen to continue their careers here at Poundland.”
The firm had added chilled and frozen food to 18 former wilkos including Wombwell, he added.
And in the last two months it had recruited 1,200 temporary Christmas staff.