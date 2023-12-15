Opening times for our best-known centres in the run up to Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, many people will be planning their final shopping trips.

Some will have it all to do, some will be picking up bits and a few will have done everything and just be going at their leisure.

But for many, extended shopping hours are a boon at a time of year when there are many other activities taking place too.

South Yorkshire is blessed with a handful of shopping centres which mean you’re never far away from some sort of retail experience.

This year it includes what some are calling ‘super Saturday’ on December 23 before the final opening day for many, which is Sunday - Christmas Eve.

All shopping centres are closed on Christmas Day.

1 . Meadowhall Weekdays 9am – 10pm Saturday 9am – 8pm Sunday 11am – 5pm Until Friday December 22 - 9am – 10pm Saturday December 23 - 9am – 10pm Sunday December 24 (Christmas Eve) 10am – 4pm

2 . The Moor Market The Moor Market Sunday December 17 - 10am - 4pm Monday 18 to Saturday December 23 - 8:00am - 5:30pm Christmas Eve - 8am - 4.30pm

3 . Crystal Peaks Crystal Peaks Festive Opening Times Until December 23 - 9am - 7pm Christmas Eve - 10am - 4pm