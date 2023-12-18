A retail crime crackdown has seen four shoplifters sent to jail in South Yorkshire.

A prolific Sheffield shoplifter has been jailed after committing a string of thefts in the Crystal Peaks area in recent weeks.

Glynn Platts, aged 36, was one of four South Yorkshire shoplifters to be put behind bars in the past week as officers across the force continue their crackdown on prolific thieves committing retail crime.

Platts, of Raseby Avenue, Waterthorpe, was charged with 20 theft offences committed at Crystal Peaks shopping centre and Drakehouse Retail Park in Sheffield across October, November and early December. On December 13, he pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for 21 weeks.

The other South Yorkshire criminals to be facing a jail sentence include Nathan Atkin, aged 41; Kydi Oberg, 30, and Brandon Gilbert, 21, who have been jailed for 20 weeks, 30 weeks and 34 weeks after stealing over £900 worth of goods from stores across Doncaster in the run-up to Christmas.

Dedicated retail crime teams have been launched in Doncaster and Sheffield which have enabled a cohort of officers to focus on targeting prolific shoplifters and building crucial intelligence on their patterns of behaviour.

Chief Inspector David Struggles, force lead for retail crime, said: "We remain committed as a force to tackling retail crime and having dedicated teams of officers targeting prolific offenders has resulted in a number of significant convictions.

"Shoplifters wreak misery on our local communities and their crimes are not victimless. We will not tolerate it here in South Yorkshire and that's why we have stepped up targeted patrols in hotspot areas, including our town and city centres where retail crime is more prevalent.

"Shop workers should not have to deal with thieves in their day-to-day jobs, particularly during the festive period which is already such a busy time for workers."

Chf Insp Struggles added: "Just last week, the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings and Assistance Chief Constable Dan Thorpe invited leaders from the business and retail community to a retail crime networking event.

"This provided an opportunity for us to meet retailers and forge key partnerships in order to accurately understand and reduce the impact of retail crime through co-ordinated activity between police and the business community.

"We are also backing the Government’s new Retail Crime Action Plan and Project Pegasus which has been launched to specifically combat shoplifting.