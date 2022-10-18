Cannon Brewery in Neepsend could be restored and converted into homes for hundreds of people in a deal between owners, Sheffield firm Hague Plant, and Manchester developers Capital & Centric.

Neepsend Brewery was founded in 1838 and became Cannon Brewery in 1868 when it was purchased by William Stones. Stones Bitter was brewed on the site from 1948 and was popular with steelworkers. It closed in 1999 and has been empty for 23 years.

Adam Higgins, left, and Tim Heatley, of Capital & Centric.

It is understood Capital & Centric will agree to buy the plot if it is granted residential planning permission by Sheffield City Council. The firm is expected to submit an application soon, sources say. The brewery on Neepsend Lane is on the edge of one of Sheffield’s trendiest districts and opposite the famous Cutlery Works food hall.

Last week, Time Out magazine hailed neighbouring Kelham Island one of the ‘Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World’ - and included several features that are actually in Neepsend.

The Hagues were granted permission to demolish the buildings in 2015, but work never started. Today it is a magnet for urban explorers who publish photos of its decaying and spray-painted interior.

Stones Cannon Brewery in Neepsend.

Capital & Centric was set up by Adam Higgins from Sheffield and Tim Heatley. The firm has completed several large projects in Manchester and is converting the former Taylor’s Eyewitness Works on Milton Street in Sheffield city centre into apartments.

It is expected some elements of Cannon Brewery, such as the four-storey 1930s office and a warehouse, will be retained.

Capital & Centric and Hague Plant were contacted for comment.

Inside the brewery today. Pic by Chris Pickering.

Cannon Brewery from the air. Pic Chris Pickering.

