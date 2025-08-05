Sheffield parking: Bank Park ordered to close Ecclesall Road site or face 'unlimited fine'
Bank Park has been hit with an enforcement notice over its car park near Kwik Fit on Ecclesall Road.
Issued by Sheffield City Council, failure to comply is an offence. The company would then be liable, on conviction, to an unlimited fine.
In deciding the amount, a court will consider ‘any financial benefit which has been accrued’.
The company charges 60p for an hour, rising to £10 for the day. It also issues £100 ‘fines’ - effectively letters demanding money - for breaking the rules.
The site, which has 86 spaces, has been operating without planning permission since March 2023.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said operating without planning permission was “not acceptable” - and announced a city-wide crackdown on rogue parking firms.
He said: “We’ve served an enforcement notice on the Ecclesall Road car park and we’ll be taking further action against others that are operating unlawfully.
“These illegal sites can block future development on brownfield land and have a detrimental impact on local communities.”
He also urged people to report cowboy operators.
“I’d encourage members of the public to report any car parks they believe are operating without permission.
“We’re committed to tackling this issue and ensuring land is used in a way that benefits everyone.”
In November, Bank Park applied for retrospective planning permission for Ecclesall Road but it was refused over air quality, appearance and potentially deterring redevelopment of the site.
The city council is under pressure to build houses on brownfield sites to meet government targets.
Coun Miskell said the authority was also “considering its options” over a second unauthorised Bank Park site - on Broomspring Lane, Broomhall - following legal advice and an enquiry about an alternative use.
Bank Park is based on Alderson Road, Highfield, Sheffield.
In November last year it was bought by a company called Intelli-Park, based in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
At the time, Ben Cooke, group chief executive of Intelli-Park, said Bank Park was a “trusted name in ethical car parking” and had a “stellar reputation.”
He added: “Together, we look forward to setting new standards in car park management both in the UK and internationally.”
Mr Cooke was approached for comment.
