Sheffield parking: Motorist's fury as ‘stripe’ on car park wall turns out to be pipe which shattered window
Jamie Green was edging backwards at the Pennine 5 office site when there was a loud ‘bang’ and glass fell into the car.
After taking 30 seconds to compose himself he got out to discover what he had thought was a painted stripe on the wall was in fact a large pipe protruding into the parking space.
It was also above the height of the reversing cameras on his Vauxhall Mokka, he says.
He added: “There is a pipe sticking out from the wall that blends in and looks flat, turns out it isn't flat. With it being quite dark in there and having a tinted rear window, it just didn't stand out.”
The drama saw him miss a job interview and his car recovered by the RAC, he says. He also forgot to buy a parking ticket while he dealt with the incident and now operator, Bank Park, has sent him a £100 demand for non-payment.
It is the third incident at the underground site at the Pennine 5 office complex on Silver Street Head reported to The Star in two weeks.
One driver suffered a £1,000 dent when she reversed into a protruding bracket supporting a pipe which was “invisible” to a reversing driver. Another drove into a huge concrete beam after a warning sign “fell off.”
Jamie, aged 25, said: “It doesn't make sense to me why they decided to have so many hidden obstructions in a place like that!”
We asked Bank Park whether it accepted the pipe protrudes into the parking bay and whether it looks flat from a driver’s reversing position.
We also asked if it would pay Jamie’s £50 insurance excess and cancel the £100 Penalty Charge Notice.
And we asked if it was reviewing hazards and warning signs at the site.
The firm, based at 118-120 Alderson Road, Highfield, did not respond to The Star.
