A Sheffield driver was left stunned when he reversed into a car park bay and his rear window was shattered by an ‘orange stripe’.

Jamie Green was edging backwards at the Pennine 5 office site when there was a loud ‘bang’ and glass fell into the car.

After taking 30 seconds to compose himself he got out to discover what he had thought was a painted stripe on the wall was in fact a large pipe protruding into the parking space.

Jamie Green reversed into a pipe on the wall at the Pennine 5 underground car park run by Bank Park. | Jamie Green

It was also above the height of the reversing cameras on his Vauxhall Mokka, he says.

He added: “There is a pipe sticking out from the wall that blends in and looks flat, turns out it isn't flat. With it being quite dark in there and having a tinted rear window, it just didn't stand out.”

Jamie Green says the pipe which protrudes into parking bays at the Pennine 5 site looks like a flat painted stripe when reversing. | Jamie Green / NW

The drama saw him miss a job interview and his car recovered by the RAC, he says. He also forgot to buy a parking ticket while he dealt with the incident and now operator, Bank Park, has sent him a £100 demand for non-payment.

It is the third incident at the underground site at the Pennine 5 office complex on Silver Street Head reported to The Star in two weeks.

Jamie Green got a £100 demand from Bank Park for failing to buy a parking ticket after his windscreen broke on a large pipe at the Pennine 5 site in Sheffield. | Jamie Green

Jamie, aged 25, said: “It doesn't make sense to me why they decided to have so many hidden obstructions in a place like that!”

We asked Bank Park whether it accepted the pipe protrudes into the parking bay and whether it looks flat from a driver’s reversing position.

A motorist drove into a large beam at the Pennine 5 car park after a warning sign "fell off", it is claimed. Inset: Bank Park's headquarters on Alderson Road, Highfield. | Other / Google

We also asked if it would pay Jamie’s £50 insurance excess and cancel the £100 Penalty Charge Notice.

And we asked if it was reviewing hazards and warning signs at the site.

The firm, based at 118-120 Alderson Road, Highfield, did not respond to The Star.