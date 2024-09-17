The Sheffield residents who have “defended their neighbourhood from vehicles for 50 years”
Protesters in Broomhall say the Bank Park site on Broomspring Lane has led to a big increase in cars on the quiet street, which they say pose a risk to pedestrians, particularly children, and cause additional pollution.
It is their latest campaign after fighting to close ‘rat runs’ and combat rogue parking connected to Sheffield University and hospitals, over the last five decades.
The plot is owned by Ruth Residential Properties, and operated by Bank Park.
Sheffield City Council has confirmed it does not have planning permission. And after “attempting to engage with the developer” is now considering formal action.
Resident Mike Fitter said Broomspring Lane was a rat run when it was open to traffic in the 1970s. A campaign by residents led to its closure at Glossop Road.
In the 1980s, community participation led to further street closures and one-way systems that further reduced traffic from outside the area, he added.
In the 2000s parking “got out of hand” with cars on pavements, blocked entrances and increased risk to pedestrians. The local community voted in favour of the current city council parking scheme, which made “a substantial difference.”
He said: “The recent commercial scheme at the top of Broomspring Lane creates a substantial increase in cars on Broomspring Lane - increasing the risk to pedestrians, particularly children, and increasing pollution.
“For 50 years locals have defended our neighbourhood from vehicles from outside that use it as a parking lot or as a through route. By not getting over-run we are able to safely enjoy the benefits of living in Broomhall.”
Jillian Creasy, a director of Broomhall Centre on Broomspring Lane, said they had many users, including children and disabled people, who were affected by heavier traffic and pollution.
Geoff Green, a professor at Sheffield Hallam University, said the car park should be shut down and all £100 parking charge notices issued to drivers for breaking rules should be refunded.
Bank Park managing director Ashley Kelley told The Star he was applying for retrospective planning permission for the site.
He added: “Sheffield City Council asked us to submit an application and it is being dealt with.”
Ruth Residential Properties was aware of, and happy with, their arrangement, he added.
Ruth Residential bought the plot from Sheffield University for £325,000 in February, Land Registry records show.
Director Heather Stevenson, who is also a director of Within Reason gift shop on Devonshire Street, was contacted by The Star but has not yet responded.
Bank Park runs a second unauthorised car park, on nearby Ecclesall Road. It has also applied for retrospective planning permission there, and is awaiting a decision.
