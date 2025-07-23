Government inspectors are set to spend six weeks reviewing thousands of objections to Sheffield’s green belt housing plans.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials will assess comments made by campaign groups and individuals after 14 sites for more than 3,500 homes were announced in April. The deadline for submissions was on Friday.

Campaign groups have sprung up to fight green belt housing plans in Sheffield including Hands Off S35 Greenbelt. | Hands Off S35 Greenbelt

They will use them to set agendas for public hearings in autumn, a Sheffield City Council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the hearings are over, inspectors will issue a preliminary report which may contain changes to make the Local Plan ‘sound’.

Those changes will be subject to more public consultation - likely to be early next year.

They will then produce a final report which will come back to Sheffield City Council for a decision, expected in summer next year, the spokesperson added.

Each development would then need to go through the normal planning process - when people can object again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Plan is a blueprint for development in Sheffield over the next 14 years. It includes targets set by government for 38,000 new homes, 654 acres of employment land.

Sean Bean has joined the fight against green belt housing in the S13 area | NW

The authority says it has put forward plans for 25,572 homes on brownfield sites and estimates a further 7,675 dwellings will be built on plots expected to become available in coming years, the majority of which will be brownfield.

It means “all options to build within non-green belt areas have been fully explored, or maximised.”

The shortfall led to proposals to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites.