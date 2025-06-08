A driver is demanding £1,000 compensation after reversing into an ‘invisible’ metal bracket in a Sheffield car park.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorist says she was rolling back carefully to avoid a pillar while constantly checking mirrors and herrearview camera when she heard a loud ‘crunch’.

She was shocked to discover she’d hit a bracket painted the same yellow as the pipe it supports and which was directly in her line of sight, making it “impossible” to see how much it protrudes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protruding support bracket at Bank Park's Pennine 5 site was not detected by sensors and caused £1,000 damage to a Mercedes, it is claimed | NW

The brace, which is 4ft off the ground, wasn’t picked up by the vehicle’s parking sensors, she says.

The incident happened at Bank Park’s underground site at the Pennine 5 office complex on Silver Street Head. It is the same place where another motorist drove into a huge concrete beam after a warning sign “fell off.”

She added: “Not only is the bracket protruding into the parking space but it is also painted the same colour as the pipe, making it difficult to distinguish.

The bracket is 'impossible' to see from the driver's position when reversing, it is claimed. | nw

“It should have either been painted a different colour or had something on it that made it easier to see when reversing into the parking bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of the parking sensors picked up on the bracket, nor was it visible in the rear parking camera. There was absolutely nothing to indicate something was sticking out into the parking space.

“I do not expect to have to pay for this. It was completely avoidable if the parking firm had taken the correct steps to ensure the bays were safe for use.”

The woman, who asked not to be named, was in a Mercedes EQA and said she paid £1,000 insurance excess to have the whole tailgate replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite complaining on the day and contacting the firm since the incident in February she said she’d heard nothing.

She added: “We have been waiting for confirmation from the insurance company to obtain the final repair costs and as luck would have it, it is only the excess that is required to be paid despite the whole tailgate needing replacing.

“I do not expect to have to pay for this when it was completely avoidable if Bank Park had taken due care and attention to ensure the bays were safe for use.”

Bank Park, based at Parkfield House, 118-120 Alderson Road, Highfield, was approached for comment.