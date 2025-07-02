Sheffield parking: Bank Park under pressure to close two sites in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 05:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 07:29 BST
A parking company is facing an enforcement enquiry and possible legal action over two ‘unauthorised’ sites in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council is looking into Bank Park’s car park near Kwik Fit on Ecclesall Road which it has run since March 2023.

In November it applied for retrospective planning permission but it was refused.

Residents objecting to Bank Park's unauthorised car park on Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, in September.placeholder image
Residents objecting to Bank Park's unauthorised car park on Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, in September. | National World

The firm also runs a site on Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, which does not have planning permission.

Bank Park is under pressure to close its site near Kwik Fit on Ecclesall Road.placeholder image
Bank Park is under pressure to close its site near Kwik Fit on Ecclesall Road. | national world and google

In September last year, residents came together to object over pollution, congestion and the risk of vehicles to pedestrians, especially children.

A report on the Ecclesall Road site warns Bank Park could face legal action.

It states: “The applicant is advised that the council's planning enforcement team have been authorised to take any appropriate steps including, if necessary, enforcement action and instructing the director of legal and governance to institute legal proceedings to secure the cessation of the use of the land as a temporary car park.”

Bank Park is based on Alderson Road, Highfield, Sheffield. The firm was approached for comment.

In November last year it was bought by a company called Intelli-Park.

At the time, Ben Cooke, group chief executive of Intelli-Park, said Bank Park was a “trusted name in ethical car parking” and had a “stellar reputation.”

He added: “Together, we look forward to setting new standards in car park management both in the UK and internationally.”

Mr Cooke did not respond to The Star.

A report on the Ecclesall Road car park also states it conflicts with the promotion of sustainable transport, undermines air quality and disincentivises the permanent redevelopment of the site.

The site, which has partially demolished buildings and a big fence, is also ‘harmful to visual amenity’, it added.

