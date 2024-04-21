Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new chocolate cafe and bar, opening soon in Sheffield city centre, has given a sneak preview of its exciting cocoa-themed menu.

Chocolate-infused cocktails, chocolate ice cream made in Sheffield, chocolate brownies and pastries, and the owner’s famous hot chocolate, of course, all feature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullion Chocolate founder Max Scotford is opening a new chocolate cafe and bar at Leah's Yard in Sheffield city centre this summer. He has given a sneak peek of the menu, which will include cocoa-infused cocktails

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not every item on the provisional menu, shared at this stage without any prices, is chocolate-based. There will also be doorstop sandwiches, toasties and a range of bar snacks including cured meats and cheeses, along with a selection of wines and beers.

Chocolate Bar is due to open this summer at the historic Leah’s Yard, a collection of historic workhouses set around a courtyard off Cambridge Street which have been lovingly restored to house local makers and small businesses.

What chocolatey cocktails will be on the menu?

Chocolate Bar is the brainchild of Max Scotford, founder of the bean-to-bar craft chocolate business Bullion Chocolate, whose factory is in Kelham Island where it also has a shop and cafe/bar at the popular Cutlery Works food hall.

The draft menu, which is still being finalised, includes a Cocoa Gin & Tonic, a Chocolate Orange Negroni and a Kelham Island Iced Tea, made using Bullion’s signature cocoa liqueur, Bullirum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chocolate ice cream will be made by Sheffield’s Our Cow Molly, and the ‘signature bakes’ will include brownies and cookies.

Bullion’s drinking chocolate, named by Which? magazine as one of the best in the UK, will be available to order as you choose, hot or cold and ranging in intensity from white (28 per cent cocoa solids) to 90 per cent dark, with optional extras including cream, marshmallows and flavours such as chilli, cinnamon and orange.

What else will there be at Leah’s Yard?

Sheffield artist Pete McKee, who is moving his gallery there from Sharrow, was the first occupant to be announced for Leah’s Yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other businesses based there will include Hop Hideout, a beer shop and tasting room; Gravel Pit, which sells plants, artwork and other gifts; Mesters’ Market, a new venture from the couple behind Knab Farm Shop, selling locally produced food and drink; and the independent bookshop La Biblioteka.