It’s now less than five weeks until what is said to be Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall opens in Sheffield city centre.

More than half the food vendors who will be based at Cambridge Street Collective, across the street from the old John Lewis store, have now been announced.

Diners will be able to try dishes from across the globe, from Mexico to Thailand and West Africa to Vietnam, at the cavernous venue with space for 1,200 diners.

Eleven of the 20 food vendors have now been confirmed and you can find them all below, with details of the dishes they will be serving. The remaining traders are due to be announced over the coming weeks. As well as the 20 kitchens serving global street food, the new food hall will have four bars, rooftop terraces and a cookery school.

It will also boast a games room, a children’s play area, a Japanese-focused bar and a separate dining experience offering sushi and Korean BBQ.

1 . Samui Thai Street Food Samui Thai Street Food is run by a Thai boxing coach, Preeda, and its flavours certainly pack a punch. He already has a popular cafe at Nether Edge, cooking up the authentic flavours of his native Koh Samui island. Popular dishes include the Massaman curry and the prawn pad thai. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Samui Thai Street Food Photo Sales

2 . El Chappo El Chappo is run by Liam, who used to serve in the RAF but left to pursue his culinary dreams full time. The Mexican fusion menu, it is said, 'blends authentic Mexican classics with modern twists, creating a symphony of flavours that captivate the senses'. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/El Chappo Photo Sales

3 . Homeland Delicacy Homeland Delicacy promises to bring the vibrant flavours of West Africa to the new food hall. The menu features 'timeless' classics like jollof rice, 'infused with a rich tomato sauce with the hint of heat from scotch bonnet peppers', and the 'smooth, heart-filling' fufu, which is described as the perfect accompaniment to the homemade soups. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Homeland Delicacy Photo Sales

4 . Unit Unit already has two popular burger joints at Headford Street, in Broomhill, and at Centertainment. Their menu features a range of burgers, from classic cheeseburgers to unique creations like the Buff Ting, but there's much more, including melt-in-the-mouth slow-cooked briskets, mac 'n' cheese, and delicious wings. They got the seal of approval from Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin, who called their food 'absolutely gorgeous' when he visited a couple of years ago. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Unit Photo Sales