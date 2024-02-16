Purple Flag: Sheffield wins national award for safe and clean city centre nightlife for 12th year running
Sheffield has won a 12th award for being safe, clean and attractive at night.
The city won a Purple Flag after also being judged on transport, food and drink, and arts and culture. It is its 12th on the trot since 2012. The scheme is run by the Association of Town & Centre Management.
Councillor Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene at Sheffield City Council, said the award was good news for Sheffield.
He added: "It’s about having the vibe, having a safe place to go out and enjoy an evening out and we’re very proud of having won this again."
Last year, the authority said it had demonstrated processes to minimise risks with the early evening and night-time economy and Purple Flag cities could expect to benefit from lower crime and anti-social behaviour, and more visitors.
Partners in the scheme include the police, pubs and clubs group UNIGHT, city centre retailers, Sheffield Street Pastors and Sheffield BID.