Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield has won a 12th award for being safe, clean and attractive at night.

The city won a Purple Flag after also being judged on transport, food and drink, and arts and culture. It is its 12th on the trot since 2012. The scheme is run by the Association of Town & Centre Management.

People enjoying a night out on West Street, Sheffield

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene at Sheffield City Council, said the award was good news for Sheffield.

He added: "It’s about having the vibe, having a safe place to go out and enjoy an evening out and we’re very proud of having won this again."

Last year, the authority said it had demonstrated processes to minimise risks with the early evening and night-time economy and Purple Flag cities could expect to benefit from lower crime and anti-social behaviour, and more visitors.