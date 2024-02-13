Police seize 30,000 illegal vapes in raid on Sheffield shop
Police and trading standards seized 30,000 illegal disposable vapes worth £400,000 in a raid on a Sheffield shop.
Officers said it took a “considerable amount of time” to remove the items from the premises. Police said there were no arrests. Sheffield City Council did not say where or when or how the bust took place.
A spokesperson said they had seen a big rise in complaints about sales of illegal vaping products and sales of vapes to children.
Last year, Sheffield trading standards carried out 100 inspection visits to businesses selling vapes and found many were selling illegal brands, they added.
Coun Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “This operation shows how important it was for the team to investigate and act. By seizing child appealing overstrength vapes they are safeguarding the next generation from a life-time of addiction to nicotine.”
Many of the devices seized during this operation had 18ml nicotine containing liquid capacity which is nearly 10 times prescribed safe limits, he added. The devices may also contain banned carcinogenic and otherwise hazardous chemicals that are not allowed in the UK.
Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield, said: "Vaping helps adult smokers quit, but if you don’t smoke you shouldn’t start vaping. We need to continue to do our best to stop children smoking, but we don’t want them to start vaping either. It’s of great concern that vapes are being sold to children. “