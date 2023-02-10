Sheffield wins national award for safe and fun city centre nightlife for 11th year running

Sheffield has won a national award for city centre night-time economy, recognising it internationally as a safe and fun place to go out.

Nightlife stakeholders and partners came together in the Town Hall to celebrate the win and held up the Purple Flag award as a group on the grand staircase.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene committee at the council, said it was a collective effort with partners to make Sheffield a “destination that lights up a city after dark”.

He added: “I’m tremendously proud of all the work council officers, local venues and businesses and the police have put into making our city centre a great place to visit.

“From music, theatre and the arts to food and drink from all over the world, including investments in safe and attractive public spaces, we can be really proud of our city.”

The Purple Flag award, run by the Association of Town and City Management, is internationally recognised and similar to the Green Flag award for parks – of which Sheffield has won for 16 green spaces.

Purple Flag judges rank cities based on safety, cleanliness, transport, attractiveness and appeal, arts and cultural offer, how welcoming they are and the strength of local partnerships.