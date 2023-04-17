An emergency bleed control kit in a bright red box has been installed on a shopping street in Sheffield city centre in response to a string of attacks.​​​​​​​

The unit is on the wall near the former public toilets at Moorfoot. It is one of 12 being installed to save the lives of people suffering 'catastrophic' bleeding. In March last year a man was stabbed on the street nearby.

Reader Kaltum Rivers said: “It makes me sad we need them, but the way things are it's better to have it.”

Mike Smith added: “Another sign of the deterioration of our emergency services. There was a time when they were just that - responding immediately to an emergency. Heart attacks and strokes have a 45 minute window. Replaced with on-street defibrillators. The systems have been deliberately broken.”

The £350 cabinets contain an £85 kit of bandages and dressings, including a 'chest seal' for 'penetrating chest wounds’.

Twelve are to be installed in total in a project is backed by South Yorkshire’s Violence Reduction Unit, the Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District) and night time economy bosses.

The aim is to help prevent people bleeding to death after serious attacks, falls and crashes. Available for use 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the emergency bleed control cabinets are accessed via a code provided by the emergency services.

The items inside are to help a user prevent a potentially catastrophic bleed while emergency services make their way to the scene.

