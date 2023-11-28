Poundland opens in another former wilko near Sheffield and offers 800 a job

It is on track to convert 63 wilko stores after the homeware giant went bust earlier this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poundland has opened another former wilko near Sheffield and says it has now offered jobs to more than 800 staff.

The discounter has opened at 57-61 Carolgate, Retford, as part of a new store boom.

Poundland has opened another former wilko near Sheffield: File picture of Poundland staff.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says it is on track to convert 63 wilko stores into Poundlands after the homeware giant went bust earlier this year, including in Hillsborough, Sheffield and on Wombwell High Street in Barnsley.

Sheffield’s four other former wilkos remain empty: Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, St James Retail Park Norton and Haymarket in Sheffield city centre.

Poundland says it continues to prioritise former wilko workers and has now made offers of employment to more than 800.

The firm also has a programme of opening stores in new locations, including 15 in December alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Austin Cooke, said they were on track for 86 new shops in the last quarter of the year.

He added: “We excitedly continue to open and relocate stores at pace so we can bring our best offer, including all-new clothing, chilled and frozen food to customers, existing and new.

“The monumental effort from our teams continues to amaze me, and it supports jobs and high streets right across Britain.

“That's 86 stores in 70 days that we'll have opened successfully, and no one should underestimate the effort and energy that our teams have put into delivering that achievement - I certainly don’t. It’s phenomenal!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad