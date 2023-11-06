News you can trust since 1887
Wilko: Five new shops as brand makes comeback which could extend to Sheffield

The new owner believes there is “huge love” for the firm

By David Walsh
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Wilko is making a comeback with five new stores under a new owner who says it is ‘only the beginning’ of plans - which could see a return to Sheffield.

CDS Superstores - owner of the Range - snapped up the brand and website after the retailer closed in October.

The team at wilko, Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, on the last day of trading on October 8.The team at wilko, Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, on the last day of trading on October 8.
The team at wilko, Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, on the last day of trading on October 8.
Now it says it is opening five stores before Christmas, including in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton, and is hungry for more.

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, said it was clear there was “huge love” for the firm.

He added: “This initial rollout is only the beginning for our plans for revitalising the wilko brand on the nation’s high streets and retail parks, and we’ll be announcing further store launches and re-openings throughout 2024.”

He urged landlords to contact him about the roll-out programme.

wilko had 12,000 staff and 400 shops, including five in Sheffield: Haymarket in the city centre, Hillsborough, Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and St James Retail Park, Norton. Hillsborough has since reopened as Poundland. Estate agents CBRE are marketing the other four on behalf of administrators PwC.

