Poundland set to reopen former wilko in Wombwell, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Poundland has reopened 37 wilkos so far including one in Sheffield

By David Walsh
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST
Poundland is set to take on its second former wilko in South Yorkshire.

The discount chain is aiming to open on Wombwell High Street on Saturday, November 4. It plans to close its existing store and move into the “much larger” premises next door, a spokesman said.

Poundland is set to move into the former wilko next door on Wombwell High Street.Poundland is set to move into the former wilko next door on Wombwell High Street.
Poundland is set to move into the former wilko next door on Wombwell High Street.
It comes after Poundland reopened a former wilko on Bradfield Road in Hillsborough.

All wilko stores - including five in Sheffield - closed earlier this month when the firm collapsed. It had 400 shops and employed 12,000

Poundland secured an option on 71 and says it has so far reopened 37.

The spokesman said they had hired more than 200 ex wilko staff and continue to prioritise them in the application process.

The other four Sheffield wilkos were on Haymarket in the city centre, at Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and St James Retail Park at Norton.

They are being marketed by estate agents CBRE.

A spokeswoman said: “We are appointed by the administrators and dealing with a number of pieces of interest across the portfolio at the moment.”

