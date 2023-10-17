Poundland has reopened 37 wilkos so far including one in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poundland is set to take on its second former wilko in South Yorkshire.

The discount chain is aiming to open on Wombwell High Street on Saturday, November 4. It plans to close its existing store and move into the “much larger” premises next door, a spokesman said.

Poundland is set to move into the former wilko next door on Wombwell High Street.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Poundland reopened a former wilko on Bradfield Road in Hillsborough.

All wilko stores - including five in Sheffield - closed earlier this month when the firm collapsed. It had 400 shops and employed 12,000

Poundland secured an option on 71 and says it has so far reopened 37.

The spokesman said they had hired more than 200 ex wilko staff and continue to prioritise them in the application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other four Sheffield wilkos were on Haymarket in the city centre, at Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and St James Retail Park at Norton.

They are being marketed by estate agents CBRE.