Poundland: Discounter with 11 shops in Sheffield unveils bigger clothing range and tie-ins with Disney
The firm is on a massive growth drive after snapping up 56 former wilkos
Discount retailer Poundland has announced all-new clothing ranges, Harry Potter and Disney branded items and price cuts.
The firm says 560 shops - and all 56 former wilkos, including one in Hillsborough - also sell more baby and kidswear, and brands including Bekkin, Cardio Bunny and Kukukid, following the upgrade.
It also has licensing partnerships with Harry Potter, Gremlins, Tom & Jerry and the Moomins, alongside its popular Disney, Warner and Star Wars ranges.
Bosses say they've also cut prices by 10 per cent due to the buying power of parent company Pepco Group, which has 4,600 stores across Europe.
Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley said: "As we’ve transitioned to these new ranges over the past three months, it’s been clear our customers have appreciated the lower prices and new ranges – especially in baby and kidswear.
"By taking advantage of the scale of our parent company, we’re able to double-down on the promise we make to deliver the amazing value we’re famous for."
Poundland has 11 shops in Sheffield: Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Castle Square, The Moor, Manor Top, Wadsley Bridge, Hillsborough Barracks, Heeley Retail Park, Meadowhall Retail Park and Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, which was a wilko.