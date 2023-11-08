The firm is on a massive growth drive after snapping up 56 former wilkos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discount retailer Poundland has announced all-new clothing ranges, Harry Potter and Disney branded items and price cuts.

The firm says 560 shops - and all 56 former wilkos, including one in Hillsborough - also sell more baby and kidswear, and brands including Bekkin, Cardio Bunny and Kukukid, following the upgrade.

Poundland has made much more space for clothes recently. Pic: Professional Images/@ProfImages

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has licensing partnerships with Harry Potter, Gremlins, Tom & Jerry and the Moomins, alongside its popular Disney, Warner and Star Wars ranges.

Bosses say they've also cut prices by 10 per cent due to the buying power of parent company Pepco Group, which has 4,600 stores across Europe.

Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley said: "As we’ve transitioned to these new ranges over the past three months, it’s been clear our customers have appreciated the lower prices and new ranges – especially in baby and kidswear.

"By taking advantage of the scale of our parent company, we’re able to double-down on the promise we make to deliver the amazing value we’re famous for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad