The old Wilko in Hillsborough is to reopen as Poundland this weekend, Saturday October 14, employing eight former workers.

The discount chain says the shop on Bradfield Road will sell its signature grocery, household and general merchandise ranges.

Poundland staff: The discounter is reopening the former Wilko in Hillsborough

Wilko Hillsborough closed in September with the loss of 20 jobs when the firm collapsed. Now it is one of nine across England and Wales to reopen under new ownership.

Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We’re moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.

“They will get more extensive refits in next year, we’re proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”

Poundland says it as made job offers to more than 200 former Wilko workers and continues to prioritise them. Go to www.poundlandcareers.co.uk for details.

