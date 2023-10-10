News you can trust since 1887
Wilko Sheffield: Hillsborough to reopen as Poundland with eight former staff

By David Walsh
Published 10th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 05:46 BST
The old Wilko in Hillsborough is to reopen as Poundland this weekend, Saturday October 14, employing eight former workers.

The discount chain says the shop on Bradfield Road will sell its signature grocery, household and general merchandise ranges.

Poundland staff: The discounter is reopening the former Wilko in HillsboroughPoundland staff: The discounter is reopening the former Wilko in Hillsborough
Wilko Hillsborough closed in September with the loss of 20 jobs when the firm collapsed. Now it is one of nine across England and Wales to reopen under new ownership.

Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We’re moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.

“They will get more extensive refits in next year, we’re proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”

Poundland says it as made job offers to more than 200 former Wilko workers and continues to prioritise them. Go to www.poundlandcareers.co.uk for details.

Some 20 employees at wilko in Hillsborough will be made redundant. Some 20 employees at wilko in Hillsborough will be made redundant.
In total five Sheffield shops closed when Wilko imploded including on Haymarket in the city centre - which had a large Post Office - Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Malin Bridge and St James Retail Park at Norton.  The privately-owned firm had 400 stores and employed 12,000 before it ran into financial difficulties.

