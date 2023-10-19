Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uncertainty surrounds the future of four large wilkos in Sheffield - including one at Meadowhall - left empty after the homeware chain collapsed.

Estate agents at CBRE are trying to find takers for units at Haymarket in the city centre, Crystal Peaks, St James Retail Park in Norton and High Street, Meadowhall.

A shuttered wilko on Haymarket in Sheffield city centre.

Poundland has reopened the wilko on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, and is set to reopen one on High Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, on Saturday November 4.

But The Star has been told it has no interest in the four in Sheffield because it already has stores nearby, including at Crystal Peaks, Meadowhall and Castle Square and The Moor in Sheffield city centre. In total it has 10 in Sheffield.

At Meadowhall, wilko and Poundland were next to each other on High Street.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: "We're always in conversations with new and existing brands to bring fresh experiences to the centre. We're really excited by the new brands that have been announced recently and look forward to sharing updates on even more additions just as soon as we can."

The wilko on Haymarket was home to a large Post Office. Its logo has been covered over and a note in the window says the service is reviewing provision in the area and a public consultation runs until November 8.

The Post Office logo has been taped over at wilko Haymarket.

The closure has left just one Post Office in Sheffield city centre, on Charles Street.

A CBRE spokeswoman said: "All I can say is we are appointed by the administrators and dealing with a number of pieces of interest across the portfolio at the moment."

The remaining wilko stores closed on October 2 when the firm collapsed. It had 400 shops and employed 12,000