Poundland has launched a 'complete overhaul' of its general merchandise to include 2,000 new items.

Bosses are calling it the single biggest change in its 'home' range in the firm’s 30-plus year history.

New products include candles, cushions, containers, toys and technology. Poundland has 10 shops in Sheffield, including a former wilko in Hillsborough it took on when the homeware chain collapsed last year. Some 170 best-selling items will also be available online from this week at Poundland.co.uk, rising to 450 in the weeks ahead.

Commercial director Tim Bettley said: "Completing the transition of clothing and home ranges to revamped ranges powered by our parent company Pepco, will not only give our stores a fresh new look, but deliver the amazing value that’s at the heart of our customer promise."

In Sheffield, Poundland has stores at Castle Square, The Moor, two in Hillsborough, Meadowhall, Meadowhall Retail Park, Crystal Peaks, Heeley Retail Park, Kilner Way and Manor Top. As well as Hillsborough, it took on former wilko stores in Wombwell, Barnsley, and Retford near Doncaster.