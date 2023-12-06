News you can trust since 1887
Orchard Square: Independent convenience store Nalla's takes on Tesco and Sainsbury's in Sheffield city centre

It is a short walk from half a dozen supermarkets

By David Walsh
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT
A convenience store has opened yards from two Tesco Expresses in Sheffield city centre.

Nalla’s is in Orchard Square with an entrance on Church Street, just up from a Tesco Express next to the Cutlers’ Hall.

It is also a short walk from a new Tesco Express on Fargate - as well as being minutes from two Sainsbury’s Locals, on Division Street and High Street.

In August, Tesco also applied for an Express store on Wellington Street, on the ground floor of the new Kangaroo Works housing block. Earlier this year Lidl opened in the former House of Fraser on High Street.

Nalla’s sells drinks, sweets, vapes, tobacco and mobile accessories.

Nalla’s has opened in Orchard Square with an entrance on to Church Street, just up from Tesco Express next to the Cutlers’ Hall.

It replaced video game venue Simulation Station which closed in July. At the time, owner Daniel Eshelby took a swipe at Sheffield City Council over traffic restrictions claiming it was ‘doing everything to try and stop people driving vehicles into the centre’.

Last year, privately-owned Orchard Square had a £900,000 taxpayer-funded revamp as part of a Sheffield City Council regeneration scheme. It was put on the market this year for £16,200,000. Last month, The Star was told the sale had been paused.

