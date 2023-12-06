Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convenience store has opened yards from two Tesco Expresses in Sheffield city centre.

Nalla’s is in Orchard Square with an entrance on Church Street, just up from a Tesco Express next to the Cutlers’ Hall.

It is also a short walk from a new Tesco Express on Fargate - as well as being minutes from two Sainsbury’s Locals, on Division Street and High Street.

In August, Tesco also applied for an Express store on Wellington Street, on the ground floor of the new Kangaroo Works housing block. Earlier this year Lidl opened in the former House of Fraser on High Street.

Nalla’s sells drinks, sweets, vapes, tobacco and mobile accessories.

Nalla’s has opened in Orchard Square with an entrance on to Church Street, just up from Tesco Express next to the Cutlers’ Hall.

It replaced video game venue Simulation Station which closed in July. At the time, owner Daniel Eshelby took a swipe at Sheffield City Council over traffic restrictions claiming it was ‘doing everything to try and stop people driving vehicles into the centre’.

