The business says it was damaged by policies 'to stop people driving into the centre'

The boss of a Sheffield video games centre has closed the business with a swipe at the council for ‘doing everything they can to try and stop people driving vehicles into the centre’.

Daniel Eshelby said it had been his lifelong dream to open Simulation Station car racing venue. It launched in Orchard Square in the city centre last year, creating four jobs.

Simulation Station opened in Orchard Square last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he called time on the business in July. In an emotional message he said it had been “really tough” working in a city run by a “hostile anti-business council” and criticised restrictions on traffic.

He also claimed he ended up paying more service charge than was stated and in June said a water leak had damaged a simulator. The business was also hit with a £10,000 bill from a break-in just before it opened.

He added: “I don’t want to point any fingers, this is entirely my fault for choosing this place. It’s been a huge mistake of mine to have faith in the centre and to sign a lease for this place. I’m so disappointed but I can only blame myself. I did not see the level of sales anywhere near I’d hoped for, making it increasingly difficult to cover the operating costs.”

He signed off: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have lived my dream, even if it was for a limited time.”

Daniel Eshelby

Sheffield City Council did not comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Orchard Square spokesperson said: “As a landlord we work to support our tenants to harness their growth and potential, giving our customers reasons to visit and return to Orchard Square.