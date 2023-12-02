It was launched by former Sheffield Sharks star, Olu Babalola, born out of his desire to bring the ‘soul food’ he ate while playing in South Caroline to the streets of Sheffield.

An American-style fast food restaurant has moved into a busy food hall in Sheffield city centre.

‘Chicken merchant’ Wing Kings has relocated from Abbeydale Road into Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square.

Wing Kings has opened in Sheffield Plate.

It was launched eight years ago by former Sheffield Sharks star, Olu Babalola, born out of his desire to bring the ‘soul food’ he ate while playing in South Caroline to the streets of Sheffield.

Soul food is defined by the Collins dictionary as ‘traditional African-American cookery, which originated in the rural South’.

Sheffield Plate has five other vendors, a coffee cart and a bar.

Olu said after years of pleading, the head chef at his US university restaurant, nicknamed Mama, shared her secret chicken seasoning recipe, handed down from her mother who had been a head cook at a local plantation.

It is used today at Wing Kings.

Olu said: “We are really excited to be joining the team at Sheffield Plate. Come and see us soon to try the best wings and soul food in town!”

Shay Murray, manager at Orchard Square, said, “We are really proud to showcase a diverse range of food, drink and entertainment to suit all tastes at Orchard Square’s Sheffield Plate - and we’re delighted to be welcoming Wing Kings as part of that line-up.”