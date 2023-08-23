News you can trust since 1887
Wellington Street Sheffield: Tesco set to open store at huge new city centre development

It has applied for permission to open between 6am and midnight each day on the ground floor of the new block of 365 flats.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Tesco has applied to open a new store in Sheffield city centre, which would be open until midnight each day.

Kangaroo Works on Wellington Street, in Sheffield city centre, where Tesco plans to open a new storeKangaroo Works on Wellington Street, in Sheffield city centre, where Tesco plans to open a new store
Kangaroo Works on Wellington Street, in Sheffield city centre, where Tesco plans to open a new store

The supermarket giant has submitted a licensing application to Sheffield City Council for a new Tesco Express store on Wellington Street, on the ground floor of the new Kangaroo Works housing block.

It has applied for permission to open between 6am and 12am each day, selling alcohol until midnight.

Construction of Kangaroo Works, opposite the new Pound's Park with its popular water play area, began in 2021 and is nearing completion. The block, rising up to 14 storeys, has 365 apartments and five commercial units.

Tesco opened a new Express store on Fargate in Sheffield city centre last year. It recently announced that it was closing its superstore at Kilner Way Retail Park in the Wadsley Bridge area of Sheffield.

