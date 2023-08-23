It has applied for permission to open between 6am and midnight each day on the ground floor of the new block of 365 flats.



Kangaroo Works on Wellington Street, in Sheffield city centre, where Tesco plans to open a new store

The supermarket giant has submitted a licensing application to Sheffield City Council for a new Tesco Express store on Wellington Street, on the ground floor of the new Kangaroo Works housing block.

It has applied for permission to open between 6am and 12am each day, selling alcohol until midnight.

Construction of Kangaroo Works, opposite the new Pound's Park with its popular water play area, began in 2021 and is nearing completion. The block, rising up to 14 storeys, has 365 apartments and five commercial units.