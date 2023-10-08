News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at Orchard Square, including Virgin Megastore and pancake house

Sheffield’s Orchard Square is much changed after a recent revamp, with a host of new bars and restaurant.
By Jane Salt
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Here we take a look back at times gone by at the city centre shopping complex and some of the shops that are no longer with us.

This retro photo gallery includes queues outside Virgin Megastore to see Def Leppard, customers at the Double Dutch pancake bar and crowds at Waterstones waiting to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter book in 2007.

Can you remember Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder, who are also pictured?

The Orchard Square clock strikes and Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder appear, October 10, 2006

1. Clock tower

The Orchard Square clock strikes and Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder appear, October 10, 2006 Photo: Stuart Hastings

The Evans Ladieswear shop in Orchard Square pictured in October 2014

2. Evans

The Evans Ladieswear shop in Orchard Square pictured in October 2014 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Littlewoods Index Store, Orchard Square, was destined for closure in April 2005

3. Littlewoods

The Littlewoods Index Store, Orchard Square, was destined for closure in April 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Martine Verweij serves a customer at the Double Dutch Pancake House, Orchard Square, January 7, 2001

4. Pancakes

Martine Verweij serves a customer at the Double Dutch Pancake House, Orchard Square, January 7, 2001 Photo: Roger Nadal

