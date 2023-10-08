Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at Orchard Square, including Virgin Megastore and pancake house
Sheffield’s Orchard Square is much changed after a recent revamp, with a host of new bars and restaurant.
By Jane Salt
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Here we take a look back at times gone by at the city centre shopping complex and some of the shops that are no longer with us.
This retro photo gallery includes queues outside Virgin Megastore to see Def Leppard, customers at the Double Dutch pancake bar and crowds at Waterstones waiting to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter book in 2007.
Can you remember Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder, who are also pictured?
1 / 4