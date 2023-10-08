Sheffield’s Orchard Square is much changed after a recent revamp, with a host of new bars and restaurant.

Here we take a look back at times gone by at the city centre shopping complex and some of the shops that are no longer with us.

This retro photo gallery includes queues outside Virgin Megastore to see Def Leppard, customers at the Double Dutch pancake bar and crowds at Waterstones waiting to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter book in 2007.

Can you remember Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder, who are also pictured?

1 . Clock tower The Orchard Square clock strikes and Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder appear, October 10, 2006

2 . Evans The Evans Ladieswear shop in Orchard Square pictured in October 2014

3 . Littlewoods The Littlewoods Index Store, Orchard Square, was destined for closure in April 2005

4 . Pancakes Martine Verweij serves a customer at the Double Dutch Pancake House, Orchard Square, January 7, 2001