News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Meadowhall to move Christmas attractions to boost 'quiet end' following shop closures

Meadowhall’s Christmas attractions are being moved in a bid to shore up footfall in the ‘quiet’ end this year.

By David Walsh
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Insiders at the mega-mall say a ‘Winter Wonderland’ feature will take over the empty TopShop unit on Park Lane next to the former Debenhams.

It marks a shift from previous years when festive activities were on High Street, near the Oasis Dining Quarter and The Arcade.

Read More

Read More
Alpine Bar and Big Wheel return to Sheffield this Christmas - but have been move...
The Grinch was part of Christmas celebrations at Meadowhall in 2021.

Most Popular

Park Lane, traditionally thought of as the ‘posh end’, has been quiet since the closure of a giant Debenhams anchor store, a combined TopShop and TopMan and Miss Selfridge last year.

It led to a string of closures and relocations and today there are about 10 empty units of varying sizes.

NEWS: Minted public sector downsizers snap up amazing flats

They include Neal’s Yard Remedies, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan’s, Whistles, Printed By Us and Tessuti - which has relocated to High Street.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The closure of Debenhams,TopShop and Miss Selfridge, among others, has left Park Lane quieter.

Park Lane’s quietness - especially in the evening - is in contrast to the other end, High Street, which features Wilko, Ladbrokes and Poundland.

Last year, Meadowhall had a Santa Express Train which set off from the Oasis and daily ’snow flurries’ in the Oasis Courtyard outside.

NEWS: Giant new Peak District reservoir would drown countryside

Advertisement

Hide Ad

In 2019, a Christmas Post Room and Santa’s Grotto were in the Upper Arcade.

The Santa Express at Meadowhall.

In February this year centre director Darren Pearce said he was ’90 per cent’ confident of signing occupiers for his two biggest empty units.

NEWS: Meadowhall bosses tease Debenhams news

Advertisement

Hide Ad

And in August, a spokeswoman said talks with a potential occupier for the former Debenhams were ‘progressing well’.

Earlier this month she said they expected to open ‘many more new stores’ before Christmas.

Meadowhall was contacted for comment.

NEWS: Closure-threatened music venue puts 70p on price of a pint

Advertisement

Hide Ad

NEWS: Marks and Spencer to close 67 stores

NEWS: Top 10 polluted primaries

​​​​​​​To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please